GM Ryan Pace addresses questions about his job security after a 5-game losing streak for the Chicago Bears: ‘That’s not who we are’

But the GM also said he was looking forward to seeing his team’s response in Sunday’s division game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.

“We have the right locker room to fight our way through this,” he said. “And I’m optimistic we can come out and go 1-0 today and attack this game like we need to. That’s all we can control and that’s what we’ll do.”

Pace also expressed confidence in Nagy’s leadership skills and ability to set a tone after a week in which the coach wasn’t afraid to express his agitation publicly.

“He commands our best and we all know that last Sunday wasn’t that,” Pace said. “It doesn’t sit well with any of us. And it’s about finding answers and solving problems. This happens in our league. Teams go through adversity. It happens in sports. All we can control is how we respond.”

Pace is hopeful Nagy’s energy and fire can help the team snap its losing skid.

“He’s very passionate, which is good. I love that about him,” Pace said. “And I think good leaders not only know what to say but they know when to say it and they have a feel for the team.