Go and Play for 08/11/20

BASKETBALL
What: Skills class
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: K-6th boys and girls
Fee: $70
Deadline: Sept. 1
Start: Sept. 16
What: Basketball leagues
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: K-high school boys and girls
Deadline: Aug. 21
Start: Sept. 13
Fee: $70 per person
What: Leagues
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: K-6th grade boys and girls
Deadline: Aug. 24
Start: Nov. 7
Cost: $100 K-2nd grade, $110 3rd-6th grades
FLAG FOOTBALL
What: Leagues
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: 1st grade - adult
Deadline: Sept. 4
Start: Sept. 27
Fee: $70 per person
BASKETBALL, SOCCER
What: Skills class
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: Pre K day programs
Deadline: Aug. 31
Start: Sept. 14
Fee: $65 per person
What: Skills class
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: Pre K evening programs
Deadline: Sept. 1
Start: Sept. 15
Fee: $65 per person
VOLLEYBALL
What: Adult league
Where: Game Time Gym II
Who: Adults
Fee: $265 per team
Deadline: Sept. 1
Start: Sept. 20
