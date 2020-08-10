You are the owner of this article.
Go and Play for 08/11/20
Go and Play for 08/11/20

BASKETBALL

What: Skills class

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: K-6th boys and girls

Fee: $70

Deadline: Sept. 1

Start: Sept. 16

What: Basketball leagues

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: K-high school boys and girls

Deadline: Aug. 21

Start: Sept. 13

Fee: $70 per person

What: Leagues

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: K-6th grade boys and girls

Deadline: Aug. 24

Start: Nov. 7

Cost: $100 K-2nd grade, $110 3rd-6th grades

FLAG FOOTBALL

What: Leagues

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: 1st grade - adult

Deadline: Sept. 4

Start: Sept. 27

Fee: $70 per person

BASKETBALL, SOCCER

What: Skills class

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: Pre K day programs

Deadline: Aug. 31

Start: Sept. 14

Fee: $65 per person

What: Skills class

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: Pre K evening programs 

Deadline: Sept. 1

Start: Sept. 15

Fee: $65 per person

VOLLEYBALL

What: Adult league

Where: Game Time Gym II

Who: Adults

Fee: $265 per team

Deadline: Sept. 1

Start: Sept. 20

