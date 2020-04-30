Golf is back in Illinois on Friday. From cart rules to wearing a mask, here’s everything to know before you get to the 1st tee.

How about a pull cart?

No rentals, so bring your own. Golf in Illinois is also mainly BYOB (water jugs have been removed and drink carts are empty), but some kitchens will be open, as those restaurants already were providing curbside meals. Tables and chairs will be removed or flipped over to prohibit use.

Also prohibited: practicing and warming up. Illinois has taken the unusual step of requiring clubs to shut down driving ranges, chipping areas and practice greens “to limit large gatherings.”

Want a chuckle? Check out the swings on the first tee from players who have not struck a ball since October.

How did the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity decide all of this?

We don’t know. The governor’s PR office declined to make anyone available for comment.

Is the general theme: No touching?

Indeed. The only things you should touch are your clubs, tees and golf balls. As previously documented, flag sticks are not to be contacted, and foam inserts have been added to cups for easy, no-touch ball retrieval. Pay for your round online or over the phone. And settle bets by Venmo or PayPal.