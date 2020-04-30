Golf is back in Illinois on Friday. From cart rules to wearing a mask, here’s everything to know before you get to the 1st tee.

Golf reopens in Illinois on Friday. If you have yet to book a tee time for this weekend, you better scramble as adeptly as Phil Mickelson from a pot bunker.
Illinois residents are itching to play, and “strict safety guidelines” imposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will maximize social distancing. Groups cannot exceed twosomes and will go off every 15 minutes, rather than the conventional nine or 10.
As a result, both public courses and private clubs can offer just eight slots an hour.
Illinois AG files appeal in state Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order
What else is there to know? Read on.
Can I ride a cart?
Illinois is one of several states that will be walking-only, unless you can prove a disability or physical limitation with a handicap placard or doctor’s note.
Why the rule?
Taking a cart requires you to touch the steering wheel. And it compels employees to sanitize them between use.
And, hey, other than making fun of your buddy’s topped drive, isn’t the whole point of golf during a pandemic to get exercise?
This won’t be a popular view, but if you’re not able-bodied enough to walk 18 holes (about six miles), perhaps you’re better off staying safe at home.
How about a pull cart?
No rentals, so bring your own. Golf in Illinois is also mainly BYOB (water jugs have been removed and drink carts are empty), but some kitchens will be open, as those restaurants already were providing curbside meals. Tables and chairs will be removed or flipped over to prohibit use.
Also prohibited: practicing and warming up. Illinois has taken the unusual step of requiring clubs to shut down driving ranges, chipping areas and practice greens “to limit large gatherings.”
Want a chuckle? Check out the swings on the first tee from players who have not struck a ball since October.
How did the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity decide all of this?
We don’t know. The governor’s PR office declined to make anyone available for comment.
Is the general theme: No touching?
Indeed. The only things you should touch are your clubs, tees and golf balls. As previously documented, flag sticks are not to be contacted, and foam inserts have been added to cups for easy, no-touch ball retrieval. Pay for your round online or over the phone. And settle bets by Venmo or PayPal.
Should I wear a face covering?
If you’d like. Golfers in California’s Riverside County are required to.
An infectious diseases specialist from Stanford University, though, recommends golfers go uncovered. Dr. Charles G. Prober told Golf Digest that masks can do more harm than good because people frequently adjust them: “So they’ve probably got their hands on their face more, including their eyes and their nose.”
What percentage of courses are now open?
It’s surging. With Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan recently ending their bans, 62% of public courses are open for business, according to the National Golf Foundation. The NGF projects that to be 78% by mid-May as more people see golf as the ideal pandemic sport. And they want to support a battered industry that is responsible for 50,466 jobs in Illinois alone.
Can courses make money sending out only eight golfers an hour?
Yes. A typical course that has retained five full-time employees (head professional, general manager and three on the maintenance staff) would need to add only three or four, course operators said.
If a course averages 50 players a day (accounting for bad weather) with a $50 green fee, that’s $2,500. Adding staff could cost about $600 a day.
That said, courses are in a bind compared with previous years because of the twosomes rule, spaced tee times and lack of revenue from cart rentals and food and beverage.
Tim Miles, CEO of GolfVisions, told the Tribune: “This could be the death knell for courses. I really support the governor and think he’s doing a great job, but if he keeps this thing in, it’s gonna kill us. I don’t know who decided this.”
How have country clubs been handling the regulations?
The vast majority have played by the rules. Shut down. No practicing. Many are not even allowing members to walk the course with a pitching wedge in hand.
Members at Pekin Country Club, however, were sent a “cease and desist” letter earlier this month after the club remained open despite Pritzker ordering it to close.
Local authorities then sided with the members.
Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower told the Peoria Journal Star he did not believe he had the authority to shutter the course if it was used only by its members on private property.
“This is a governor’s order,” he said. “It’s not a law. The governor doesn’t have the authority to make laws. The country club is privately owned (by) its members. If someone who lives there walks onto private property, I have no right to tell them to get off.”
Touche.
8 changes to the Illinois stay-at-home order starting Friday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.