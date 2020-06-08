B-N City Match Play golf registration continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Registration is going on for the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship which begins with Saturday's qualifying round at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State.

Those who want to register should go to bnga.net and follow the instructions there. Qualifying tee times on Saturday will be from 7 a.m. to noon.

Matches start the next day until the 36-hole championship flight final on June 21.

In an effort to keep contact at a minimum for the Weibring Golf Club staff because of COVID-19, registration will be done online only as will reporting of qualifying scores and match results.

Participants must follow golf course guidelines under Phase 3 of Restore Illinois. Among other things that means no flag removal, keeping social distancing of 6 feet and riding in separate carts.

The tournament is open to male amateurs who live or work full-time in Bloomington-Normal or belong to a B-N or McLean County club or course or El Paso Golf Club. College golfers must have graduated from an Intercity high school.

Tournament registration fee is $100 ($30 for Weibring Golf Club pass holders) and includes greens fees for the event.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.