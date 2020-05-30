B-N City Match Play set to tee off June 13 with some adjustments

Carts will be available, but at peak time there may not be enough.

"I know it will be more effort on my end this year but I'm more than happy ... not only to keep the thing running but provide the golfers in Illinois with some sort of competition," said Henry, noting the Illinois State Amateur and other events have been canceled.

The tournament is open to male amateurs who live or work full-time in Bloomington-Normal or belong to a B-N or McLean County club or course or El Paso Golf Club. College golfers must have graduated from an Intercity high school.

Tournament registration fee is $100 ($30 for Weibring Golf Club pass holders) and includes greens fees for the event.

Those who want to register should go to bnga.net and follow the instructions there. Qualifying tee times on June 13 will be from 7 a.m. to noon.

After groups are done qualifying, they will take a photo of their scorecard and send it to Henry. He will post scores and set up match play brackets on bnga.net later that day. Rules and phone numbers of participants will be available on the web site.