B-N City Match Play set to tee off June 13 with some adjustments

NORMAL — The Bloomington-Normal City Golf Tournament began in 1918 and has never taken a year off, not even for wars or the Great Depression.
Mike Henry wanted to make sure that streak didn't end on his watch even because of COVID-19.
Henry, the Bloomington-Normal Golf Association president, announced the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play will be held as scheduled at Weibring Golf Club. The qualifying round will be June 13, with matches starting the next day until the 36-hole championship flight final on June 21.
However, the event will be run differently this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions placed on golf courses in Illinois.
In an effort to keep contact at a minimum for the Weibring Golf Club staff, registration will be done online only as will reporting of qualifying scores and match results. Other than making tee times, the course will have no information about the event.
Participants must follow golf course guidelines under Phase 3 of Restore Illinois. Among other things that means no flag removal, keeping social distancing of 6 feet and riding in separate carts. Fewer golfers also will be allowed on the practice green at one time.
Carts will be available, but at peak time there may not be enough.
"I know it will be more effort on my end this year but I'm more than happy ... not only to keep the thing running but provide the golfers in Illinois with some sort of competition," said Henry, noting the Illinois State Amateur and other events have been canceled.
The tournament is open to male amateurs who live or work full-time in Bloomington-Normal or belong to a B-N or McLean County club or course or El Paso Golf Club. College golfers must have graduated from an Intercity high school.
Tournament registration fee is $100 ($30 for Weibring Golf Club pass holders) and includes greens fees for the event.
Those who want to register should go to bnga.net and follow the instructions there. Qualifying tee times on June 13 will be from 7 a.m. to noon.
After groups are done qualifying, they will take a photo of their scorecard and send it to Henry. He will post scores and set up match play brackets on bnga.net later that day. Rules and phone numbers of participants will be available on the web site.
Last year's event had 33 golfers at Ironwood Golf Course. Grant Milling beat Alan Bardwell, 2 and 1, in the championship flight final. Milling has moved out of state and will not be defending his title.
The size of the championship flight will depend on the number of qualifiers. Last year there were 26 golfers in the championship flight and seven in the first flight.
Henry isn't sure what kind of turnout to expect. He did say some golfers have informed him they're "chomping at the bit to get out and play and (have) something more significant than just your normal group."
"It seems to be coming together pretty well," said Henry, the 2016 Match Play champion. "At the end of the day I'm really thrilled to provide for the community. No one else is."
