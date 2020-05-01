Bloomington-Normal golfers not fretting about their scores, just happy to be back on course

Mark de Veer and Glenn Wilson weren't worried about what they shot Friday morning at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
With no scorecards available, Wilson said "we just remembered our scores."
"After a 100 we stopped counting," said de Veer.
However, like others in Bloomington-Normal and throughout the state, just being able to play golf again made the day a resounding success. Courses were reopened Friday after being closed since late March by Governor J.B. Pritzker because of coronavirus concerns.
"It was a lot of fun. Lousy score, but it's not about the score," said de Veer, a Bloomington resident, as he and Wilson played their first rounds of the year. "It felt good to get out and walk after about seven weeks of quarantine."
That was the feeling expressed everywhere. It wasn't golf as usual, though. Several restrictions have been put in place in order to keep golfers and course staffs as safe as possible.
Golfers could only play in twosomes and went off in intervals of 15 minutes. No carts were allowed except for medical reasons or physical limitations. Clubhouses and pro shops were closed. Social distancing was to be observed at all times.
"It was fun. Walking this course is fun," said BJ Burkhart of Normal, rolling his eyes after nine holes at Normal's Ironwood Golf Course. "I've never walked out here, I can tell you that. Someone had one of these (a pull cart) so I could borrow it."
Burkhart's playing companion, Phil West of Bloomington, said he probably hasn't walked golfing since he was 16.
"It's going to hurt tomorrow," said West, who made up an all-lefty twosome with Burkhart.
With abundant sunshine and temperatures in the 60s by early afternoon, courses would have been jam-packed on a typical Friday in May.
These are anything but typical times, though. Course parking lots weren't even half filled. Practice ranges and putting greens were closed. No carts were lined up ready to be taken.
Yet there weren't many complaints.
Ben Davis and Brendan Ohren of Bloomington were playing their first rounds of the year at Prairie Vista.
"We're excited to get out and finally have some nice weather. I've missed it a lot," said Davis. "My score is going to be awful, but it doesn't matter. There's sunshine and beautiful weather."
Phil West of Bloomington and B.J. Burkhart of Normal tee off at No. 10 at Normal's Ironwood GC as golf returned Friday in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/hmeiVziQFl— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) May 1, 2020
Travis Christianson of Bloomington and his son, David, were relaxing after finishing Prairie Vista's front nine, waiting to give the group in front of them a little distance.
"It feels great to be outside," said Travis Christianson, who originally was supposed to be on a trip to Puerto Rico with his wife. "We mulched all day yesterday, so a little sore. This will help me loosen up."
Before hitting his first tee shot of the year on No. 1 at Prairie Vista, Dewayne Johnson of Normal felt like a kid on Christmas.
"It's better than sitting home 24-7. Beautiful day," said Johnson. "I called 20 times to see if I could get a (tee) time. I've been itching to take a day off work."
Johnson's playing partner and son of his fiance, Brayden Dobbs of Normal, is a junior at North Park College. The Normal Community High School graduate finished tied for 13th in a tournament in Florida in early March before his season was cancelled.
"It's the perfect day to start (again)," said Dobbs.
Brian O'Kraski and Joe Wargo, both of Bloomington, said they almost walked nine miles after finishing their round at Ironwood.
"We were able to play at a pretty good pace, but it's not the same as a foursome," said O'Kraski. "It's a little more spread out now ... this is probably one of the better days we've had with the sun shining and getting to play a little golf."
Wargo couldn't get a tee time at his club, Bloomington Country Club, but was glad to join O'Kraski at Ironwood.
"People just want to get out," said Wargo, who played in March before the shutdown. "There's a rush whether you're at a private club or public course."
Paul Bond of Normal said he played golf recently in southern Illinois where some of the courses remained open despite the governor's executive order to close.
"People want to get out and enjoy the weather. There's a way to do it safely," he said after playing Ironwood's front nine. "I don't think there's anything wrong with what we're doing right now .... sooner or later, we have to get back to normal."
Steve Toelle of Bloomington nearly chips in on No. 18 as he finished his round Friday at Prairie Vista GC with Jim Skoli of Normal. pic.twitter.com/ZuLQtVMg6G— Jim Benson (@Pg_Benson) May 1, 2020
Jim Skoli of Normal teed off at 8 a.m. and said golfers were well spaced out during the round at Prairie Vista. He and friend Steve Toelle of Bloomington are members of the McLean County Senior Golf Association, which has pushed its busy schedule back to at least June.
"I played better at the beginning than I did at the end," said Toelle. "It was great to be outside, I thought we were going to freeze our you-know-what's off this morning. It was 40 degrees, but now (around 11:30 a.m.) it's beautiful."
Ace for Egbers: The return to golf Friday was celebrated in a big way by Aaron Egbers of Bloomington. He used a 21-degree hybrid to record a hole in one on the 208-yard 16th hole at Bloomington Country Club. Egbers was playing with his brother, Tom.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
