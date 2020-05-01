Bloomington-Normal golfers not fretting about their scores, just happy to be back on course

Travis Christianson of Bloomington and his son, David, were relaxing after finishing Prairie Vista's front nine, waiting to give the group in front of them a little distance.

"It feels great to be outside," said Travis Christianson, who originally was supposed to be on a trip to Puerto Rico with his wife. "We mulched all day yesterday, so a little sore. This will help me loosen up."

Before hitting his first tee shot of the year on No. 1 at Prairie Vista, Dewayne Johnson of Normal felt like a kid on Christmas.

"It's better than sitting home 24-7. Beautiful day," said Johnson. "I called 20 times to see if I could get a (tee) time. I've been itching to take a day off work."

Johnson's playing partner and son of his fiance, Brayden Dobbs of Normal, is a junior at North Park College. The Normal Community High School graduate finished tied for 13th in a tournament in Florida in early March before his season was cancelled.

"It's the perfect day to start (again)," said Dobbs.

Brian O'Kraski and Joe Wargo, both of Bloomington, said they almost walked nine miles after finishing their round at Ironwood.