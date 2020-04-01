BLOOMINGTON — Todd Mitchell's chance to defend his first United States Golf Association title was derailed a couple weeks ago because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Instead of feeling sorry for himself, the Bloomington resident is experiencing more angst for a group of 12-year old baseball players he coaches.

Mitchell and partner Scott Harvey of Kernersville, N.C., found out on March 16 the USGA had canceled the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball set for May 23-27 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Mitchell and Harvey won last year's U.S. Amateur Four-Ball title at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.

"My views on competition have changed a little bit over the past few years," said the 41-year old Mitchell, who was the 2008 U.S. Mid-Amateur runner-up. "Obviously I still like competing, but I don't play near as much as I used to. I'm more disappointed for the fact our boys on our baseball team aren't able to practice as a group."

That would be the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association Renegades White 12U team that Mitchell coaches and includes his son, Myles.

"We have a really good group. Now we're probably, until the end of May, done," said Mitchell. "It's all about the experience for those kids. We had a good summer lined up. It's affected everybody. Baseball tournaments and golf tournaments are being canceled. As disappointing as that is, it's secondary to people losing their jobs."

Mitchell knew repeating the Amateur Four-Ball title would be difficult. He was planning to arrive at the Philadelphia Cricket Club the night before the 36-hole stroke-play qualifying to determine 64 teams for match play.

Again, being a parent came first.

He was going to watch his daughter, Reese, who attends Evans Junior High, in the Illinois Elementary School Association State Track Meet on May 22 before catching a flight that night to Philadelphia to join Harvey.

Mitchell knows what it is like to be the defending champion of a major golf event. He captured the Illinois State Amateur in 2002 and successfully defended his title the following year.

The hindsight and maturity of 17 years since his second State Am crown gives Mitchell a different view of having the chance to defend his U.S. Amateur Four-Ball title denied.

"I had a conversation with guys who qualified this year for the first time in the Four-Ball. I don't want to use the word devastated, but they were extremely disappointed," said Mitchell. "I was talking to them, and I think it fell on deaf ears.

"They wanted to write letters to the USGA and (ask) why can't you reschedule this. I said there's more important things to worry about."

Perkins moving on: Illinois State senior David Perkins was enjoying one of the most successful seasons ever for a Redbird golfer.

Then it was over.

Perkins was No. 19 in Golfstat's rankings of NCAA Division I golfers. With a 69.4-stroke average, he was poised to be at least an at-large individual into the NCAA regionals provided ISU didn't qualify as a team by winning the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.

It would have been Perkins' first NCAA tourney experience. But that was taken away when the NCAA canceled all spring sports because of the coronavirus epidemic.

"Surprisingly, I still don't sense that it's fully hit me yet because I've had to stay focused on school and still have a lot of responsibility in that aspect of it," said Perkins from his campus apartment. "But it still stings."

Perkins, who tied for second in last year's State Amateur, has not touched a club since the Redbirds returned from their spring break trip two weeks ago. He has focused on school with online classes and plans to graduate in May with a degree in psychology and a minor in business administration.

The NCAA gave spring sport athletes a chance to regain a year of eligibility this week.

Perkins, 21, said he talked with ISU coach Ray Kralis last week about that option. However, Perkins doesn't plan to return in the fall.

"I'm ready to move on with the next chapter and take the professional (golf) route," he said. "Granted things are on hold right now, but I think I'm ready for the next step."

Perkins also lost out on a chance for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball. He and ISU teammate Daniel Anfield of Channahon qualified last fall by shooting 8-under par and winning a qualifier at Odyssey Golf in Tinley Park.

BNGA in 'wait' mode: While golf in Illinois is on hold until at least April 30, Bloomington-Normal Golf Association president Mike Henry said no BNGA events have been canceled.

"We're doing it more as a game-time type of decision," said Henry. "I don't see the need in canceling so early."

The first BNGA event is the Interclub on May 16-17, starting at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington. The Interclub is composed of six golfers each from eight B-N clubs/courses and El Paso Golf Club.

The City Match Play Championship is the first of three major summer tourneys and set for June 13-21 at Weibring Golf Club.

"Basically we go with signing up two weeks ahead of time," said Henry. "We'll wait and see how things play out then."

