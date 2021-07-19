Cavanaugh, Bley lead Bloomington-Normal Junior City golf

Michael Cavanaugh is the boys 16-18 leader and Madison Bley is atop the girls 16-18 division after the first round of the Bloomington-Normal Junior City Golf Tournament on Monday.

Cavanaugh carded an 80, while Bley shot 81 at Weibring Golf Club.

Michael Newberry is first in boys 13-15 with a 94, while Paige Fischer leads girls 13-15 at 90.

At The Links at Ireland Grove, Sam Brown leads the boys 10-12 division with a 35 and Savanna Siegrist tops girls 10-12 at 38.

Other leaders are Madalene Smith in girls 7-9 (42), Anna Smith in girls 6-under (45) and Myles Johnson in boys 6-under (44).

