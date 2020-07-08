Former Normal Community golf teammates Blake Foster, Brendan Short reunite for Two-Man Best Position

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Brendan Short figures his job in this week's Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament is to bail out partner Blake Foster when necessary.

Just like a relief pitcher, actually.

"My end of the deal is to try and help him save some strokes. Be here to kind of be the safety (net) when he falls back," said Short, a left-handed pitcher for Central College in Iowa and the Hoots in the Kernels Collegiate League this summer at the Corn Crib.

"We'll let him swing big and try to score well, and I'll help him out after that."

The former Normal Community High School golf teammates are teaming up for the first time in the Two-Man Best Position, which starts three days of qualifying Thursday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

Foster and Short remember being partners in a tournament at The Den while at NCHS, where they graduated in May 2019.

"I think both of us are trying to have some fun, for sure," said Foster, who played on the Judson University golf team this past school year. "Our expectations aren't through the roof. It's just good to play with someone you played with in high school and bring back some memories."