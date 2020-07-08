Former Normal Community golf teammates Blake Foster, Brendan Short reunite for Two-Man Best Position

BLOOMINGTON — Brendan Short figures his job in this week's Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament is to bail out partner Blake Foster when necessary.
Just like a relief pitcher, actually.
"My end of the deal is to try and help him save some strokes. Be here to kind of be the safety (net) when he falls back," said Short, a left-handed pitcher for Central College in Iowa and the Hoots in the Kernels Collegiate League this summer at the Corn Crib.
"We'll let him swing big and try to score well, and I'll help him out after that."
The former Normal Community High School golf teammates are teaming up for the first time in the Two-Man Best Position, which starts three days of qualifying Thursday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.
Foster and Short remember being partners in a tournament at The Den while at NCHS, where they graduated in May 2019.
"I think both of us are trying to have some fun, for sure," said Foster, who played on the Judson University golf team this past school year. "Our expectations aren't through the roof. It's just good to play with someone you played with in high school and bring back some memories."
The low 31 qualifying teams will join defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver in the championship flight, with 16 in other flights. There also is a senior division with both golfers over 50.
Foster played in the Two-Man two years ago with his father, Nathan, who is the NCHS golf coach. Foster, 20, also was on the basketball team as a freshman this past school year at Judson, an NAIA school located in Elgin.
However, Foster has decided to cut back to one sport going forward and plans to be a golfer at Judson the next three years.
"I'm ready to focus on golf," he said. "Doing it (both sports) throughout high school definitely helped. Time management was a big thing, as well, trying to keep on top of studies and trying to perform well at both sports."
Foster played golf for Judson last fall before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the spring season. For Short, 19, the baseball season was six games for Central this spring before things were shut down.
Both came home to finish out the school year with online classes. That left plenty of time for golf.
"I've played way more than I was planning on because baseball was down," said Short. "I've been out with Blake and my family a whole lot playing at Ironwood this spring and summer."
Short also helps his father, Ryan, the NCHS baseball coach, with the BNBA 16-under Gold which has played in tournaments the last two weekends.
Foster, who cracked 70 for the first time competitively last fall at Bonnie Dundee Golf Club in suburban Carpentersville, believes he's as ready as he'll ever be for the Two-Man.
"This is the most golf I've played in a summer because there is no basketball I have to worry about," said Foster, who is working at Ironwood. "Whatever flight we're in we'll try to be competitive and try to enjoy being back with a former teammate."
Short figures he might have a few nerves early in their qualifying round.
"This is my first competitive tournament since high school," he said.
Foster told Short they'll be "fine." Short is counting on Foster to give them plenty of length off the tee. However, Foster expects Short to be more than a safety net.
"He might fill in the cracks because there could be a lot in my game," he said.
First-round matches will be determined after Saturday's qualifying and can start Sunday. Semifinals in the championship flight and finals in other flights will be July 18, with the 18-hole championship flight final July 19.
Brian Zimmerman, who won last month's City Match Play at Weibring Golf Club, is teaming with Ben Kilborn. Rob Wuethrich, who lost in last year's Two-Man final with Conner O'Neil before winning the Medal Play, is partnering with Mike Henry.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
