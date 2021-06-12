Adam Havens shoots 65 to lead City Match Play qualifying round

BLOOMINGTON — Adam Havens used two eagles to fire a 7-under-par 65 and pace qualifying Saturday in the 104th Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Havens eagled Nos. 2 and 4. Alan Bardwell and Parker Wisdom, last year's runner-up, fired 69s to tie for second.

Michael Mounce, the 2018 champion, and Tom Oshinski shot 70s. Mike Henry, the 2016 champion, fired 71s along with Tyler Weaver, Bryan Brucker and Matt Galvan.

Defending champion Brian Zimmerman was exempt from qualifying. It took 83 to make the 32-player championship flight in the 44-man field.

Two-time champion Josh Wheeler (72) and three-time winner Mike Cushing (75) also made the championship flight.

Matches can begin Sunday. The championship flight semifinals and first flight championship match take place next Saturday. The 36-hole championship flight final is set for June 20.

