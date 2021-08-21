Alan-Ansley Bardwell fire 31 in B-N Parent-Child golf

BLOOMINGTON — Alan and Ansley Bardwell shot 31 on Saturday and lead the 8-under division by a stroke in the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child Golf Tournament at The Links at Ireland Grove.

Matt and Logan Wettersten along with Jordan and Cruz Carpenter fired 32s to trail the Bardwells heading into Sunday's final round.

Ryan and Jack Quinn and Tyler and Brayden Bain shot 35s and are tied for the lead in the Parent-Child 9-12 division. Tied for third at 37 are Rob and Cooper Anderson and Bryan and Jackson Highland.

Sue and Brenna Bain are the Grandparent-Child 8-under leaders after a 37. Seyller and Seyller Green are the leaders in the Grandparent-Child 9-12 after shooting 39, three ahead of Charles and Braeden Wasser.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.