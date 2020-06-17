Ben Kilborn wins in 20 holes in City Match Play, awaits Michael Mounce in quarterfinals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Ben Kilborn rallied from a 4-hole deficit after six holes and turned back Matt Galvan in 20 holes in a Bloomington-Normal City Match Play championship flight second-round match Wednesday at Weibring Golf Club.

The match was the longest of the championship flight thus far and advanced Kilborn to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017, when he made the semifinals.

Awaiting Kilborn will be Michael Mounce, the 2018 winner. Mounce cruised to a 6 and 5 second-round victory over three-time champion Mike Cushing. In two matches, Mounce has only played 27 holes.

The final second-round match will be at 12:20 p.m. Thursday when Alan Bardwell, last year's runner-up, meets Dallas Koth. Mike Henry, the 2016 champion, faces Parker Wisdom in a quarterfinal match at 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

In the first flight, Todd Manning beat Adam Richart, 2 and 1, in a quarterfinal match.

