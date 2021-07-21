Bloomington's TJ Barger makes cut at Illinois Open

ROMEOVILLE — TJ Barger of Bloomington shot a 1-over-par 73 on Wednesday and made the cut at the Illinois State Amateur Championship at Mistwood Golf Club.

Barger, who will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Illinois in the fall, had a two-day 147 total and is tied for 29th. The cut to the low 35 and ties for Thursday's 36-hole finale came at 148.

Also making the cut were Heartland Community College commit Mason Minkel of Pekin (71-139), who is tied for seventh, and Illinois Wesleyan rising senior Jimmy Morton of Sugar Grove (72-144).

Defending champion Ethan Farnam of Crystal Lake continued to lead after shooting 68 for an 11-under 133 total. Jake Hennessy of Oak Lawn moved into second (67-135).

Bloomington golfers not making the cut were Mike Henry (74-151), Parker Wisdom (78-152) and Logan Stauffer (81-162).

