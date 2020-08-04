You are the owner of this article.
Brandon Holtz falls to tie for fifth after two rounds of Illinois Open
Brandon Holtz falls to tie for fifth after two rounds of Illinois Open

NAPERVILLE — Brandon Holtz of Bloomington couldn't keep up his torrid pace from the day before and fell to a fifth-place tie Tuesday in the 71st Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle Golf Club.

Holtz, who broke Tiger Woods' course record with a 6-under-par 66 in Monday's opening round, faltered to a 76 on Tuesday for a 36-hole total of 142.

Bryce Emory of Aurora matched Holtz's course record Tuesday for a two-day 137 total and a four-stroke lead heading into Wednesday's final 18 holes.

Holtz, who finished second in 2017 and 2018 and seventh last year, took a four-stroke lead into the second round. However, he failed to make a birdie Tuesday. Holtz eagled the par-5 sixth to get to 1-under for the day, but suffered five more bogeys the rest of the way.

Tied for second are Charlie Netzel of Western Springs, Tee-k Kelly of Wheaton and Ethan Bruce of Ashland, who all shot 70 in the second round.

The cut for the 156-man field to the low 50 and ties came at 150.

Kyle English of Bloomington, the head professional at Crestwicke Country Club, shot 75-146 and is tied for 18th. Also making the cut was Illinois Wesleyan junior Jimmy Morton of Sugar Grove (76-149).

Bloomington High School senior TJ Barger was right on the cut line before taking bogeys on two of his last three holes to finish at 74-152. Also missing the cut by two strokes was IWU senior Andrew Abel of Geneva (77-152). 

PHOTOS: B-N Medal Play

Brandon Holtz head shot

Holtz
