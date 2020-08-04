Brandon Holtz falls to tie for fifth after two rounds of Illinois Open

NAPERVILLE — Brandon Holtz of Bloomington couldn't keep up his torrid pace from the day before and fell to a fifth-place tie Tuesday in the 71st Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle Golf Club.
Holtz, who broke Tiger Woods' course record with a 6-under-par 66 in Monday's opening round, faltered to a 76 on Tuesday for a 36-hole total of 142.
Bryce Emory of Aurora matched Holtz's course record Tuesday for a two-day 137 total and a four-stroke lead heading into Wednesday's final 18 holes.
Holtz, who finished second in 2017 and 2018 and seventh last year, took a four-stroke lead into the second round. However, he failed to make a birdie Tuesday. Holtz eagled the par-5 sixth to get to 1-under for the day, but suffered five more bogeys the rest of the way.
Tied for second are Charlie Netzel of Western Springs, Tee-k Kelly of Wheaton and Ethan Bruce of Ashland, who all shot 70 in the second round.
The cut for the 156-man field to the low 50 and ties came at 150.
Kyle English of Bloomington, the head professional at Crestwicke Country Club, shot 75-146 and is tied for 18th. Also making the cut was Illinois Wesleyan junior Jimmy Morton of Sugar Grove (76-149).
Bloomington High School senior TJ Barger was right on the cut line before taking bogeys on two of his last three holes to finish at 74-152. Also missing the cut by two strokes was IWU senior Andrew Abel of Geneva (77-152).
PHOTOS: B-N Medal Play
