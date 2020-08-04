Brandon Holtz falls to tie for fifth after two rounds of Illinois Open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NAPERVILLE — Brandon Holtz of Bloomington couldn't keep up his torrid pace from the day before and fell to a fifth-place tie Tuesday in the 71st Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle Golf Club.

Holtz, who broke Tiger Woods' course record with a 6-under-par 66 in Monday's opening round, faltered to a 76 on Tuesday for a 36-hole total of 142.

Bryce Emory of Aurora matched Holtz's course record Tuesday for a two-day 137 total and a four-stroke lead heading into Wednesday's final 18 holes.

Holtz, who finished second in 2017 and 2018 and seventh last year, took a four-stroke lead into the second round. However, he failed to make a birdie Tuesday. Holtz eagled the par-5 sixth to get to 1-under for the day, but suffered five more bogeys the rest of the way.

Tied for second are Charlie Netzel of Western Springs, Tee-k Kelly of Wheaton and Ethan Bruce of Ashland, who all shot 70 in the second round.

The cut for the 156-man field to the low 50 and ties came at 150.