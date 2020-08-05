You are the owner of this article.
Brandon Holtz finishes tied for ninth in Illinois Open
NAPERVILLE — First-day leader Brandon Holtz of Bloomington fired a final-round 74 and tied for ninth Wednesday as the 71st Illinois Open Championship concluded at White Eagle Golf Club.

Holtz finished with a 54-hole total of even-par 216, eight strokes behind champion Bryce Emory of Aurora.

Kyle English of Bloomington, the head professional at Crestwicke Country Club, shot his second 71 of the week and tied for 15th at 217. 

Emory, who on Tuesday equaled the course record of 6-under 66 set by Holtz on Monday, shot 71-208 to earn a four-stroke victory over Jack Korzon of Downers Grove (69).

Charlie Netzel of Western Springs and Tee-K Kelly of Wheaton both fired 72s on Wednesday and tied for third at 213.

Illinois Wesleyan junior Jimmy Morton of Sugar Grove tied for 39th after a 75-224.

