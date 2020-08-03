You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brandon Holtz takes Illinois Open lead with opening-round 66
0 comments

Brandon Holtz takes Illinois Open lead with opening-round 66

{{featured_button_text}}

NAPERVILLE — Brandon Holtz of Bloomington fired a 6-under-par 66 on Monday to grab a three-stroke lead after the first round of the 71st Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville.

Holtz, a former Illinois State basketball player, finished second in the Illinois Open in 2017 and 2018. He carded nine birdies Monday. Brian Bullington of Frankfort and Patrick Flavin of Highwood are tied for second after shooting 69s.

Kyle English of Bloomington, the head professional at Crestwicke Country Club, fired 71 and was tied for seventh. Two Illinois Wesleyan golfers —  junior Jimmy Morton of Sugar Grove and senior Andrew Abel of Geneva — posted 73 and 75, respectively.

Bloomington High School senior TJ Barger shot 78. 

The second round will be Tuesday. The 156-man field will be cut to the low 50 and ties, or anyone within 10 shots of the lead, for Wednesday's final 18 holes.

Brandon Holtz head shot

Holtz
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods: 'I'm very blessed to be here'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News