Brandon Holtz takes Illinois Open lead with opening-round 66

NAPERVILLE — Brandon Holtz of Bloomington fired a 6-under-par 66 on Monday to grab a three-stroke lead after the first round of the 71st Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville.

Holtz, a former Illinois State basketball player, finished second in the Illinois Open in 2017 and 2018. He carded nine birdies Monday. Brian Bullington of Frankfort and Patrick Flavin of Highwood are tied for second after shooting 69s.

Kyle English of Bloomington, the head professional at Crestwicke Country Club, fired 71 and was tied for seventh. Two Illinois Wesleyan golfers — junior Jimmy Morton of Sugar Grove and senior Andrew Abel of Geneva — posted 73 and 75, respectively.

Bloomington High School senior TJ Barger shot 78.