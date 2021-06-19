Brian Zimmerman, Michael Mounce to square off for City Match Play title

BLOOMINGTON — Defending champion Brian Zimmerman and 2018 winner Michael Mounce will play for the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship after championship flight semifinal victories Saturday.
Zimmerman ousted Parker Wisdom, 3 and 2, in a rematch of last year's title match. Meanwhile, Mounce needed 19 holes to edge three-time winner Mike Cushing in the other semifinal.
Sunday's 36-hole title match begins at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Zimmerman is trying to become the first repeat winner since Cushing in 2013.
Nicholas Heller won the first flight with a 4 and 3 victory over Nick Manning.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
