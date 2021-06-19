 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
B-N MATCH PLAY

Brian Zimmerman, Michael Mounce to square off for City Match Play title

  • 0
062120-blm-spt-4matchplay

Michael Mounce keeps site of his ball on the fairway on the seventh hole during the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play tournament Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Weibring Golf Club.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Defending champion Brian Zimmerman and 2018 winner Michael Mounce will play for the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship after championship flight semifinal victories Saturday.

Zimmerman ousted Parker Wisdom, 3 and 2, in a rematch of last year's title match. Meanwhile, Mounce needed 19 holes to edge three-time winner Mike Cushing in the other semifinal.

Sunday's 36-hole title match begins at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Zimmerman is trying to become the first repeat winner since Cushing in 2013.

Nicholas Heller won the first flight with a 4 and 3 victory over Nick Manning.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News