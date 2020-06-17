Check out Wednesday's golf results 6/18/20

GOLF
WOMEN'S CLUB
AT BLOOMINGTON C.C.
WGA Play of the Day – Combined Partners (Full Handicap) - Winners - Linda Hanfland & Brenda Arends 140.
AT CRESTWICKE C.C.
Play of the day - Predict Your Results; 18-Hole Winners - 1st Flight - Deb Cochran; 2nd Flight - (tie) Colleen Oehler, Melissa Paschold, Elizabeth O'Donnell; 3rd Flight - (tie) Jo Bowers, Kathy Bokemeyer, Jean Stumpf; Nine-hole Winners - 1st Flight - Julie Ghys; 2nd Flight - Lana Bohmer; 3rd Flight - Jerri Palumbo.
