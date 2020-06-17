You are the owner of this article.
Check out Wednesday's golf results 6/18/20
Check out Wednesday's golf results 6/18/20

042320-blm-spt-2golf

A lone golf ball waits for pickup Tuesday, April 21, 2020, near the driving range of The Links at Ireland Grove in Bloomington. The 9-hole executive course and others in the state of Illinois will reopen Friday, but with several restrictions.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

GOLF

WOMEN'S CLUB

AT BLOOMINGTON C.C.

WGA Play of the Day – Combined Partners (Full Handicap) - Winners - Linda Hanfland & Brenda Arends 140.

AT CRESTWICKE C.C.

Play of the day - Predict Your Results; 18-Hole Winners - 1st Flight - Deb Cochran; 2nd Flight - (tie) Colleen Oehler, Melissa Paschold, Elizabeth O'Donnell; 3rd Flight - (tie) Jo Bowers, Kathy Bokemeyer, Jean Stumpf; Nine-hole Winners - 1st Flight - Julie Ghys; 2nd Flight - Lana Bohmer; 3rd Flight - Jerri Palumbo.

