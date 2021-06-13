City Match Play defending champion Brian ZImmerman wins first-round match

BLOOMINGTON — Defending champion Brian Zimmerman cruised to a 5 and 4 victory over David Marquardt in a Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship first-round match Sunday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
Eight other championship flight matches were held.
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
Ben Kilborn edged Tyler Weaver, 1-up, while 2016 champion Mike Henry eliminated Nathan Jackson, 3 and 2, and Dan Freed defeated Reece Tennison, 3 and 2.
Two-time winner Josh Wheeler slipped past Jordan Baker, 1-up. Matt Morse downed Dustin Hoffmeier, 4 and 3, and 2018 champion Michael Mounce stopped Conner Cox, 3 and 2.
Bryan Brucker ousted Nic Lenz, 2 and 1, and Matt Galvan beat Adam Baracani, 3 and 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.