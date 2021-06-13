 Skip to main content
City Match Play defending champion Brian ZImmerman wins first-round match

062220-blm-spt-9golf

Brian Zimmerman drives his ball off the No. 10 tee during his Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship final match against Parker Wisdom on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Weibring Golf Club.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — Defending champion Brian Zimmerman cruised to a 5 and 4 victory over David Marquardt in a Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship first-round match Sunday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Eight other championship flight matches were held. 

Ben Kilborn edged Tyler Weaver, 1-up, while 2016 champion Mike Henry eliminated Nathan Jackson, 3 and 2, and Dan Freed defeated Reece Tennison, 3 and 2.

Two-time winner Josh Wheeler slipped past Jordan Baker, 1-up. Matt Morse downed Dustin Hoffmeier, 4 and 3, and 2018 champion Michael Mounce stopped Conner Cox, 3 and 2.

Bryan Brucker ousted Nic Lenz, 2 and 1, and Matt Galvan beat Adam Baracani, 3 and 2.

