Crestwicke edges BCC to claim Interclub golf title

BLOOMINGTON — Host Crestwicke Country Club shot 19-under-par 197 to edge Bloomington Country Club by two strokes for the Interclub championship Sunday sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Golf Association.

El Paso Golf Club's Tom Kearfott and Michael Mounce were medalists with 64 in the format with best position on the front nine and best-ball on the back.

El Paso finished third at 202. Each club had three two-person teams.

Brandon Holtz and Joe Rieger paced Crestwicke with a 65, while the teams of Rob Wuethrich-Logan Stauffer and Alan Bardwell-Matt Maskel fired 66s.

BCC was led by Parker Wisdom and Sam Rink with a 65.

