Crestwicke edges BCC to claim Interclub golf title
Crestwicke edges BCC to claim Interclub golf title

MICHAEL MOUNCE INTERCLUB

Michael Mounce teamed with Tom Kearfott to earn medalist honors in the Bloomington-Normal Interclub on Sunday at Crestwicke Country Club, shooting 64.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Host Crestwicke Country Club shot 19-under-par 197 to edge Bloomington Country Club by two strokes for the Interclub championship Sunday sponsored by the Bloomington-Normal Golf Association.

El Paso Golf Club's Tom Kearfott and Michael Mounce were medalists with 64 in the format with best position on the front nine and best-ball on the back.

El Paso finished third at 202. Each club had three two-person teams.

Brandon Holtz and Joe Rieger paced Crestwicke with a 65, while the teams of Rob Wuethrich-Logan Stauffer and Alan Bardwell-Matt Maskel fired 66s.

BCC was led by Parker Wisdom and Sam Rink with a 65. 

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

