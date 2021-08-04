 Skip to main content
Dani Grace Schrock ties for fourth in Illinois State Junior Girls' Championship

ROCKFORD — Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac fired a 1-over-par 73 and finished tied for fourth in the 42nd Illinois State Junior Girls' Championship at Aldeen Golf Course.

Schrock, an Illinois State recruit, ended with a 36-hole total of 147.

Allison Pacocha of Eureka tied for seventh after shooting 75-149, while Katie Steinman of Bloomington tied for 10th after a 73-151.

Kendall Farm of Carol Stream defeated Addie Dobson of Jacksonville in a playoff to win the title. They tied at 145 after Dobson shot 71 and Farm 72.

Other area players were Lauren Cervantes of Normal (93-178) and Jaelyn Kelly of Hudson (94-183).

DANI GRACE SCHROCK 2021 HEDSHOT

Schrock
ALLISON PACOCHA 2020 HEDSHOT

Pacocha
