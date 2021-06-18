 Skip to main content
Defending champ Brian Zimmerman advances in Match Play golf

Brian Zimmerman reacts to a tee shot on No. 7 during his Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship final match against Parker Wisdom on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Weibring Golf Club.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — Defending champion Brian Zimmerman topped 2016 winner Mike Henry, 3 and 2, in a Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship quarterfinal match Friday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Zimmerman meets Parker Wisdom in Saturday's semifinals. Michael Mounce faces Mike Cushing in the other semifinal.

Wisdom, who was last year's runner-up, advanced with a 6 and 5 victory over Tom Oshinski.

Mounce, the 2018 champion, ousted Matt Morse in 19 holes. Cushing, a 3-time champ, took a 1-up victory over Matt Galvan.

The 36-hole championship match will be played Sunday.

