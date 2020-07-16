Defending champions Alan Bardwell, Tyler Weaver move into Two-Man quarterfinals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver earned a 3 and 2 victory over Matt Gumm and John McGrew in a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight second-round match Thursday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

Four other second-round matches were played Thursday.

Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich downed University High School rising seniors Jackson Yoder and Reece Tennison, 3 and 2. Henry and Wuethrich square off in the quarterfinals against Nicholas Hodges and Brayden Dobbs, who edged Tom Egbers and Brevin Knight, 1-up.