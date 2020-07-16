You are the owner of this article.
Defending champions Alan Bardwell, Tyler Weaver move into Two-Man quarterfinals
071220-blm-spt-8twoman

Alan Bardwell, left, watches his partner, Tyler Weaver, attempt an eagle putt on No. 15 during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament qualifying round. The defending champions advanced Thursday with a 3 and 2 second-round win over Matt Gumm and John McGrew.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver earned a 3 and 2 victory over Matt Gumm and John McGrew in a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight second-round match Thursday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

Bardwell and Weaver, who also won the last time The Den held the tourney in 2016, advanced to Friday's quarterfinals. They'll meet 2018 champions Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer, who ousted Al and Alex Thompson, 2-up, in the second round.

Four other second-round matches were played Thursday.

Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich downed University High School rising seniors Jackson Yoder and Reece Tennison, 3 and 2. Henry and Wuethrich square off in the quarterfinals against Nicholas Hodges and Brayden Dobbs, who edged Tom Egbers and Brevin Knight, 1-up.

Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser, the 2015 champions, advanced with a 1-up victory over Joe Bierbaum and Dan Freed. They'll play Connor Cox and Jake Walters, who beat Steve and Jacob Barger, 4 and 2.

Friday's other quarterfinal pits teenagers Matthew Barker and TJ Barger against Caleb Poindexter and Nathan Lavender. Both teams won second-round matches Wednesday and took off Thursday.

In the senior division, Tom Bley and Doug Hundman took a 3 and 2 victory over Lester Hampton and Brian Peoples while Mike and Roger Nalewajka eliminated Mike Liesman and David Koth, 4 and 2, in championship flight quarterfinal matches.

Championship flight semifinals, and finals in all other flights, will be played Saturday morning before the 18-hole championship flight final at 8 a.m. Sunday.

PHOTOS: Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament

