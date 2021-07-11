Defending champs Havens, Wickenhauser win opening Two-Man match

NORMAL — Defending champions Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser cruised into the championship flight second round Sunday as match play began in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position at Ironwood Golf Course.

Havens and Wickenhauser, who won their second title last year at Prairie Vista Golf Course, earned a 5 and 4 first-round victory over the father-son tandem of Chad and Evan Hutson.

Next up for Havens and Wickenhauser will be the winner between Mike Henry-Rob Wuethrich and Sean-Luke McCaw.

Five other championship flight first-round matches were played Sunday.

Bryan Mounce and Mike Aslinger ousted Nicholas Hodges and Zechariah Jacobs, 3 and 2, while Dan Freed and Bryan Brucker eliminated Dan Vaughn and Billy Hook, 3 and 2. Adam Baracani and Matt Galvan advanced with a 5 and 4 victory over Jason Alexander and Jeff Bartel.

Brothers Michael and Branden Mounce swept past Bill Lehnen and Chris Smith, 7 and 6, while Logan Winn and Brevin Knight handled Callaway Clover and Trent Winland, 6 and 4. The Mounces face Winn and Knight in the second round.

