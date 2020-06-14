Former champions Mike Cushing, Mike Henry post B-N City Match Play first-round victories

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Former champions Mike Cushing and Mike Henry earned championship flight first-round victories Sunday in the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship at Weibring Golf Club.

Six other first-round matches were completed.

Logan Stauffer defeated David Marquardt, 5 and 4. That moved Stauffer, the 2018 Illinois State Mid-Amateur champion, into a second-round match against qualifying medalist Tyler Weaver, who earned a bye.

Brevin Knight ousted Matthew Morse, 2 and 1. Knight meets Parker Wisdom, who tied Weaver with a 67 in qualifying Saturday and had a first-round bye, in a second-round match.