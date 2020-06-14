Former champions Mike Cushing, Mike Henry post B-N City Match Play first-round victories

NORMAL — Former champions Mike Cushing and Mike Henry earned championship flight first-round victories Sunday in the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship at Weibring Golf Club.
Cushing, a three-time winner, downed Scott Naleway, 4 and 3. Henry, who won in 2016 at Weibring Golf Club, took a 5 and 4 victory over Jackson Yoder.
Six other first-round matches were completed.
Logan Stauffer defeated David Marquardt, 5 and 4. That moved Stauffer, the 2018 Illinois State Mid-Amateur champion, into a second-round match against qualifying medalist Tyler Weaver, who earned a bye.
Brevin Knight ousted Matthew Morse, 2 and 1. Knight meets Parker Wisdom, who tied Weaver with a 67 in qualifying Saturday and had a first-round bye, in a second-round match.
Brian Zimmerman slipped past Tyler Bain, 2-up, in Sunday's only match that went 18 holes. Zimmerman faces Bryan Brucker, who took a 2 and 1 win over Greg Naleway, in the second round.
Rob Wuethrich, the 2019 Medal Play champion, cruised past Nick Manning, 7 and 5. Wuethrich squares off against Henry in the second round.
Ben Kilborn turned back Chris Van Spankeren, 4 and 3.
Three first-round matches were held in the first flight — Rodney Burchett beat DJ Stone, 5 and 4; Lane Danielson defeated Ty Ziebarth, 3 and 2; and Connor Lewis ousted Dalton Tevis, 5 and 3.
