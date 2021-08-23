Former Illinois State golfer Ben Murphy takes three-stroke lead in State Mid-Am

BLOOMINGTON — Ben Murphy of Algonquin, a former Illinois State golfer, fired rounds of 69-67 for a 6-under-par 136 total to take a three-stroke lead Monday in the 29th Illinois State Mid-Amateur Championship at Bloomington Country Club.

David Keenan of Champaign (69-70) and Larry Blatt of Chicago (68-71) are tied for second heading into Tuesday's final 18 holes for golfers ages 25 and over.

Mike Henry of Bloomington shot 69-71 and is tied for fourth with Dustin Sloat of Charleston at 140.

Six other Pantagraph area golfers made the cut for the low 35 and ties from the 78-man field.

Matt Specht of Normal stands 10th at 143 (73-70), while Tom Kearfott of El Paso is tied for 15th at 146 (70-76). Five-time winner Todd Mitchell of Bloomington sits 24th at 148 (76-72).

Brian Zimmerman of Normal is tied for 29th at 150 (72-78) and Jeff Wells of Bloomington is tied for 33rd at 151 (73-78). Logan Stauffer of Bloomington, the 2018 champion, made the cut on the number after shooting 76-77 and is tied for 35th.

Missing the cut were two other Bloomington golfers — Jeff Niepagen (80-77) and Alan Bardwell (75-withdraw).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.