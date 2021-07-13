 Skip to main content
Four-time champions Tom Kearfott, Mike Cushing advance to Two-Man second round

Tom Kearfott watches his tee shot on No. 4 with partner Mike Cushing during their 2018 Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

 PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
NORMAL — Four-time champions Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing defeated Matt Morse and Greg Naleway, 3 and 2, in a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight first-round match Tuesday at Ironwood Golf Course.

Meanwhile Ben Kilborn and Brian Zimmerman and brothers Michael and Branden Mounce became the first quarterfinalists. Kilborn and Zimmerman downed Dan Freed and Bryan Brucker, 2 and 1, while the Mounces stopped Logan Winn and Brevin Knight, 4 and 3, in second-round matches.

Next up for the veterans Kearfott and Cushing will be teenagers TJ Barger and Matthew Barker, who advanced with a 5 and 3 victory over Jeff Niepagen and Jeff Janssen.

Qualifying medalists and two-time champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver downed Doug Claunch and JD Dudgeon, 4 and 3. Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich advanced by the same score against Sean and Jake McCaw. Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer, the 2018 winners, ousted Nathan Jackson and Tom Oshinski, 2 and 1.

Matt Gumm and Matt Maskel, who matched Bardwell and Weaver's 14-under-par 58 in qualifying, turned back Tom and Tommy Baer, 6 and 5. Doug Simpson and Tyler Schneider eliminated Dave and David Marquardt, 3 and 2.

John McGrew and Tyler McNeely were 4 and 3 winners over Scott Prosser and Rick Walber. Dallas Koth and Matt Specht also beat Conner Cox and Jake Walters by a 4 and 3 verdict. 

