Golf results from Monday
GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Nancy Kirkpatrick

AT INDIAN SPRINGS G.C.

Nancy Kirkpatrick of Saybrook used a 9-iron to ace the 88-yard ninth hole on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Witnesses were Sue Bain and Ed Kirkpatrick.

MCLEAN COUNTY SENIORS

At Crestwicke C.C.

Medalist: B. Barnes 74.

Class A: Low Gross: B. Galloway Jr, S. Rohren 76; Low Net: T. Longfellow  69; Class B: Low Gross: M. Ayele, G. Duffy, B. Lakin 82; Low Net: G. Downey, G. Reichert 68; Class C: Low Gross: M. Nalewajka 77; Low Net: E. Mueller, D. O'Brien 71; Class D: Low Gross: J. Fox 86; Low Net: G. Heitz, J. Starkey 71; Class E: Low Gross: M. Detloff 84; Low Net: P. Imig 72; Class F: Low Gross: S. Swick 95; Low Net: G. Jiles 76.

