Jack, Ryan Quinn earn B-N Parent-Child 9-12 division title

BLOOMINGTON — Ryan and Jack Quinn fired Sunday's best score, 32, for a two-day total of 67 to win the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child Golf Tournament's 9-12 year-old division at The Links at Ireland Grove.

The Quinns edged Tyler and Brayden Bain, who shot 33 in the final round, by a stoke. Joe and Hadley Hitt were third with 36-73.

Charles and Braeden Wasser won the Grandparent-Child 9-12 division after shooting 33-75. Seyller and Seyller Green finished second (42-81) and Lew and Haylie Hoffman were third (41-85).

Alan and Ansley Bardwell captured the Parent-Child 8-under crown after a 33-64. Jordan and Cruz Carpenter were four strokes back in second (35).

Sue and Brenna Bain were the Grandparent-Child 8-under champions after a 37-74, seven strokes ahead of Mike and Madalene Smith (39).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.