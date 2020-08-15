Kim shoots 62 for 2-shot lead after 3 rounds at Wyndham

Si Woo Kim thinks he's playing like he did four years ago when he earned his first PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship.
That could be a really bad omen for those chasing Kim in Sunday's final round.
Kim had a hole-in-one on the way to 62 and a two-shot lead over Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim after three rounds of the PGA Tour's final event before the playoffs at Greensboro, N.C.
Kim got going with his ace on the 161-yard third hole and didn't let up — much like he felt here in 2016.
Every drive that year hit the fairway. Each approach shot was tight to the pin. And any putt rattled the bottom of the cup, he recalled.
"I feel like pretty similar this year," Kim said.
There's a critical difference that could make Kim even harder to beat, he believes — he knows how to finish as a champion.
"This time, I already win two times, so that's the good experience for me," he said.
Kim, who's at 18-under after 54 holes, made history three years ago when at 21 he became the youngest winner of The Players Championship. Now, he's seeking his first victory since — and playing strongly wherever he tees it up.
Kim has broken 70 in nine of his last 10 rounds, including all four at TPC Harding Park to finish tied for 13th at the PGA Championship. He has continued that stellar play at Sedgefield Country Club, where he won his first PGA Tour event in 2016.
Redman had a 63, while Oppenheim set a career low on tour with a 62 in second at 16-under.
Billy Horschel shot a 65 and was three strokes back at 15-under. Mark Hubbard (64) and Jim Herman were another stroke back at 14-under. Herman shot a 61, a career best and tied for lowest round of the tournament.
There were two 61s, the lowest score this week, from Herman and Zach Johnson, the Payne Stewart Award winner who is striving to make the playoffs after a subpar season. Johnson was projected at 109 in FedEx points after starting the round outside the playoffs at 129.
Past champion Webb Simpson (65) and Peter Malnati were at 13-under.
Kelly hangs onto Senior lead: Jerry Kelly bogeyed two of the last four holes for another even-par 70 on Firestone's challenging South Course, leaving him with a one-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
The only player at par or better after two days in the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season, Kelly — at 2 under — had some company in red numbers going into the final round.
Woody Austin and Scott Parel each shot 67, and Colin Montgomerie had a 68 to get to 1 under on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.
Miguel Angel Jimenez was fifth at 1 over after a 69.
Ernie Els (68), Kenny Perry (68) and Scott Dunlap (69) were 2 over. Fred Couples followed a second-round 75 with a 68 to get to 3 over.
Bernhard Langer (71) and Steve Stricker (73) were 4 over.
Munoz overtakes Lewis: Azahara Munoz birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open at North Bernwick, Scotland.
The Spaniard shot a 2-under 69 for a 7-under 206 total, just ahead of American Stacy Lewis (70). The two players had shared the overnight lead.
"It's been another solid day. Today I think I literally hit every fairway, lots of greens," Munoz said. "Maybe I couldn't make a few more putts today but still made some nice ones, some nice par saves."
Solheim Cup star Munoz has not won an LPGA Tour event since she captured the 2012 Sybase Match Play Championship in New Jersey.
Two-time major winner Lewis is a former top-ranked player and a 12-time LPGA Tour champion. She is looking for her first win in nearly three years — since when she has given birth to her first child, Chesnee — to take into next week's Women's British Open, which she won in 2013.
"I think big picture, you take under par on this golf course any day," Lewis said Saturday. She added that "all in all, I stuck to my game plan, made some good up-and-downs when I needed to, and still a pretty solid day."
American Jennifer Song returned a 70 to occupy third place, one shot behind Lewis.
New Zealand's Lydia Ko (67) and Cheyenne Knight (69) of the U.S. are a stroke further behind.
