Kim shoots 62 for 2-shot lead after 3 rounds at Wyndham

Si Woo Kim thinks he's playing like he did four years ago when he earned his first PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship.

That could be a really bad omen for those chasing Kim in Sunday's final round.

Kim had a hole-in-one on the way to 62 and a two-shot lead over Doc Redman and Rob Oppenheim after three rounds of the PGA Tour's final event before the playoffs at Greensboro, N.C.

Kim got going with his ace on the 161-yard third hole and didn't let up — much like he felt here in 2016.

Every drive that year hit the fairway. Each approach shot was tight to the pin. And any putt rattled the bottom of the cup, he recalled.

"I feel like pretty similar this year," Kim said.

There's a critical difference that could make Kim even harder to beat, he believes — he knows how to finish as a champion.

"This time, I already win two times, so that's the good experience for me," he said.

Kim, who's at 18-under after 54 holes, made history three years ago when at 21 he became the youngest winner of The Players Championship. Now, he's seeking his first victory since — and playing strongly wherever he tees it up.