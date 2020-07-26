Lexi Onsrud fires 2-under 70 to claim B-N Women's City Championship

NORMAL — Lexi Onsrud shot a 2-under par 70 on Saturday to capture the Bloomington-Normal Women's City Championship at Weibring Golf Club.
Allison Enchelmayer fired 73 to finish second, while Katie Steinman placed third with 76.
Onsrud, who helped University High School to last year's Class 1A State Golf title while finishing second individually, will be a freshman golfer at Illinois Wesleyan. Enchelmayer is a sophomore at Evansville while Steinman will be a senior at Central Catholic.
Sara Bond was the low gross champion with 69, followed by Kylie Hundman (72) and Jaelyn Kelly (75).
