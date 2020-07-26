You are the owner of this article.
Lexi Onsrud fires 2-under 70 to claim B-N Women's City Championship
091219-blm-spt-1girlsgolf

University High School senior Lexi Onsrud chips during the Intercity Girls Golf Tournament last year. Onsrud won the Bloomington-Normal Women's City Championship on Saturday after shooting 70 at Weibring Golf Club.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Lexi Onsrud shot a 2-under par 70 on Saturday to capture the Bloomington-Normal Women's City Championship at Weibring Golf Club.

Allison Enchelmayer fired 73 to finish second, while Katie Steinman placed third with 76.

Onsrud, who helped University High School to last year's Class 1A State Golf title while finishing second individually, will be a freshman golfer at Illinois Wesleyan. Enchelmayer is a sophomore at Evansville while Steinman will be a senior at Central Catholic.

Sara Bond was the low gross champion with 69, followed by Kylie Hundman (72) and Jaelyn Kelly (75).

LEXI ONSRUD 2019 HEDSHOT

Onsrud
