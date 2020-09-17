Lincoln's Jan Bowers repeats as Senior Women's State Amateur champion

GALESBURG — Jan Bowers of Lincoln fired a final-round 75 on Thursday to successfully defend her title in the 51st Illinois Women's Senior State Amateur Golf Championship at Soangetaha Country Club.
Bowers' three-day total of 229 was two strokes better than Hui Chong Dofflemyer of Belvidere. Mo Sheehan of Grayslake was third at 244.
It was Bowers' fifth title in the last six years.
Donna Peterson of Bloomington finished seventh after an 86-253 and took first place in Flight B low net with 232.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!