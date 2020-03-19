Many Bloomington-Normal-area golf courses open for business with restrictions because of coronavirus outbreak

Jim Benson Reporter Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Jim Benson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This is usually the time of year when most golfers are thinking about getting their clubs out of the basement or garage and preparing to hit the courses. The long winter wait is finally over.

For the time being, weather permitting, that can still be done — at many golf courses.

The City of Bloomington has shut down its three courses — The Den at Fox Creek, Prairie Vista and Highland Park — until May 1 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Other courses in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding area are open, but with restrictions and knowing their status could quickly change.

"Obviously the safety of our staff and customers and patrons is our No. 1 priority," said Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State professional Tom Szymoniak. "We're remaining open for play for now."

Weibring Golf Club has restrictions in place like most courses. Golfers must walk with no carts available. On the course, there will be no flagsticks on the greens or rakes in the bunkers. Ball washers also are not being used.

"Anything that people are touching or grabbing," said Szymoniak. "That's where we are at until further notice ... this thing is evolving and there's new news evolving every day. We'll continue to meet regularly and work with our administration."