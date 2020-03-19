Many Bloomington-Normal-area golf courses open for business with restrictions because of coronavirus outbreak

This is usually the time of year when most golfers are thinking about getting their clubs out of the basement or garage and preparing to hit the courses. The long winter wait is finally over.
For the time being, weather permitting, that can still be done — at many golf courses.
The City of Bloomington has shut down its three courses — The Den at Fox Creek, Prairie Vista and Highland Park — until May 1 because of the coronavirus outbreak. Other courses in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding area are open, but with restrictions and knowing their status could quickly change.
"Obviously the safety of our staff and customers and patrons is our No. 1 priority," said Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State professional Tom Szymoniak. "We're remaining open for play for now."
Weibring Golf Club has restrictions in place like most courses. Golfers must walk with no carts available. On the course, there will be no flagsticks on the greens or rakes in the bunkers. Ball washers also are not being used.
"Anything that people are touching or grabbing," said Szymoniak. "That's where we are at until further notice ... this thing is evolving and there's new news evolving every day. We'll continue to meet regularly and work with our administration."
Szymoniak said the course is posting social distancing information from the university. Hand sanitizers are available along with regular cleaning and wiping down doors and tables and other things in the clubhouse.
"We're not going to put our good over the greater community. We understand it's bigger than us," said Weibring Golf Club superintendent Travis Williams. "If we follow all guidelines from the university, CDC (Center for Disease Control) and all organizations are giving us this presents an opportunity for some mental health for people, too."
Ironwood Golf Course, run by the Town of Normal, has been open year round. Club professional/manager Craig Onsrud said Ironwood is allowing carts, but with only one rider. After the round is completed, Onsrud said the cart will be washed and sanitized and won't be used until the next day.
Ironwood also is not putting out bunker rakes and won't have flagsticks on the greens.
"We're lifting our cups up a little bit so they're just above the ground and the ball doesn't go in the hole. We're limiting touching," said Onsrud. "We're doing what everyone has advised through (Gov. J.B.) Pritzker and the CDC and national (agencies). We're just being precautionary on sanitizing and social distancing."
Bloomington Country Club general manager Dave Kelley said the course is open for walking only for now, and when carts will be allowed they will be single riders. There will be no bunker rakes or ball washers and golfers are being encouraged to leave in the flagstick.
"We're evaluating the situation every day and every hour," said Kelley.
Messages to Crestwicke and Lakeside country clubs in Bloomington, along with The Links at Ireland Grove, were not returned.
El Paso Golf Club general manager Lane Vance said weather permitting beginning Monday, golfers can go into the pro shop to pay their greens fees, but must call into the restaurant for drinks to be delivered curbside. No one will be allowed in the bar or grill.
Being a semi-private club, Vance said if the course gets too crowded when the weather breaks there is a possibility it would be open for members only.
Pontiac Elks Golf Club professional Matt Schuerman said the pro shop and golf course are open, but the pool, locker room, bar and restaurant are closed. Golfers can walk or ride in a cart.
A post on the Golf Bloomington Twitter site said The Den, Prairie Vista and Highland Park were being closed along with other City of Bloomington facilities "out of abundance of caution due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) ... while we will be closed for golf and clubhouse business the courses will be mowed and maintained to allow us to open back up in good condition."
New face at Weibring: Syzmoniak started his position at Weibring Golf Club on Jan. 6. He replaced Laura Provost, who retired after 28 years as the head PGA professional in December.
He came to ISU after spending a year as director of operations for baseball and swimming/diving staffs at the University of Illinois. Syzmoniak was at Stone Creek Golf Club in Urbana for six years, the last two as general manager. He previously worked for courses in the Atlanta, Ga., area for seven years.
"When I first saw the position was open, right away I saw Weibring Golf Club and thought of a quality golf course and quality facility," he said. "D.A. (Weibring)'s name I recognized and was aware of his accomplishments. Learning more about him and his standards and his pride, not only in the facility but Illinois State, it was exciting for me. There's a lot of support for the club and golf teams here.
"Laura was here for 28 years, so I thought that said a lot. I thought that's a good place to be. No one stays in a position that long if it's not a good place to be."
