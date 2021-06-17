Matt Morse, Tom Oshinski advance in City Match Play Championship

BLOOMINGTON — Matt Morse and Tom Oshinski recorded championship flight second-round victories Thursday in the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
Morse slipped past Alan Bardwell, 2 and 1, while Oshinski ousted Dan Freed in 19 holes.
The quarterfinals will be played Friday.
In the upper bracket, defending champion Brian Zimmerman faces 2016 winner Mike Henry while Oshinski squares off against Parker Wisdom. The lower bracket finds Morse meeting 2018 champion Michael Mounce and three-time winner Mike Cushing takes on Matt Galvan.
The semifinals will be Saturday with the 36-hole finale Sunday.
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
