 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matt Morse, Tom Oshinski advance in City Match Play Championship

  • 0
061314-blm-spt-1matchplay

Tom Oshinski uses body language to wish his put into the cup on number two, during the Bloomington-Normal Match Play golf tornament at Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington, Thuesday June 12, 2014. The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY

 STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Matt Morse and Tom Oshinski recorded championship flight second-round victories Thursday in the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Morse slipped past Alan Bardwell, 2 and 1, while Oshinski ousted Dan Freed in 19 holes.

The quarterfinals will be played Friday.

In the upper bracket, defending champion Brian Zimmerman faces 2016 winner Mike Henry while Oshinski squares off against Parker Wisdom. The lower bracket finds Morse meeting 2018 champion Michael Mounce and three-time winner Mike Cushing takes on Matt Galvan.

The semifinals will be Saturday with the 36-hole finale Sunday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News