Matthew Barker, TJ Barger move into Two-Man quarterfinals for second straight year
071120-blm-spt-2twoman

Matthew Barker, left, and TJ Barger look over a putt on No. 10 during a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament qualifying round last week at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. Barker and Barger beat Jeremy Sutton and Brock Hirn, 7 and 6, in a championship flight second-round match Wednesday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Teenagers Matthew Barker and TJ Barger rolled to a 7 and 6 victory over Jeremy Sutton and Brock Hirn in a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight second-round match Wednesday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. 

This is the second straight year that Barker and Barger, who will be seniors at Tri-Valley and Bloomington high schools, respectively, have advanced to the Two-Man quarterfinals. They lost a 19-hole match in last year's quarterfinals to Michael and Branden Mounce. 

Barker and Barger meet Caleb Poindexter and Nathan Lavender in a quarterfinal match.

There were no other championship-flight second-round matches held Wednesday. That leaves six matches for Thursday.

Defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver face Matt Gumm and John McGrew; 2018 champions Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer meet Al and Alex Thompson; Tom Egbers and Brevin Knight take on Nicholas Hodges and Brayden Dobbs; Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich play Jackson Yoder and Reece Tennison; 2015 champions Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser square off against Joe Bierbaum and Dan Freed; and Conner Cox and Jake Walters meet Steve and Jacob Barger.

There were no senior division championship flight matches Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament

