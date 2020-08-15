McDermotts, Quinns share Parent-Child lead after opening with 32s

BLOOMINGTON — Parker-Justin McDermott and Jack-Ryan Quinn shot 32s to share the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child 9-12 division first-round lead Saturday at The Links at Ireland Grove.
Paige and Dan Fischer are a stroke behind heading into Sunday's final round in the alternate-shot format. Tied with 34s are Brayden-Tyler Paige and Colton-Jordan Carpenter.
Ansley-Alan Bardwell and Logan-Matt Wettersten share the 8-under Parent-Child lead after shooting 33s.
The Grandparent-Child 9-12 leaders are Caroline and Keith Braucht thanks to a 34. Brenna and Sue Bain fired 38 to take the Grandparent-Child 8-under lead.
