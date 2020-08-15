You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDermotts, Quinns share Parent-Child lead after opening with 32s
0 comments

McDermotts, Quinns share Parent-Child lead after opening with 32s

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Parker-Justin McDermott and Jack-Ryan Quinn shot 32s to share the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child 9-12 division first-round lead Saturday at The Links at Ireland Grove.

Paige and Dan Fischer are a stroke behind heading into Sunday's final round in the alternate-shot format. Tied with 34s are Brayden-Tyler Paige and Colton-Jordan Carpenter.

Ansley-Alan Bardwell and Logan-Matt Wettersten share the 8-under Parent-Child lead after shooting 33s. 

The Grandparent-Child 9-12 leaders are Caroline and Keith Braucht thanks to a 34. Brenna and Sue Bain fired 38 to take the Grandparent-Child 8-under lead.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods: 'I'm very blessed to be here'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News