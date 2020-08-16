McDermotts, Wetterstens capture Parent-Child golf titles

BLOOMINGTON — Parker and Justin McDermott shot 31 for a two-day total of 63 to win the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child 9-12 division first-round lead Sunday at The Links at Ireland Grove.
Paige and Dan Fischer fired 31-64 to take second, while Brayden and Tyler Bain were third after a 31-65.
Logan and Matt Wettersten shot the day's best round, 1-under 28, for a 61 total to capture the 8-under Parent-Child division. Ansley and Alan Bardwell took second (38-71).
The Grandparent-Child 9-12 title went to Caroline and Keith Braucht after a 32-66. Brenna and Sue Bain fired 39-77 to take the Grandparent-Child 8-under lead.
