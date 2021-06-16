Mike Cushing ousts qualifying medalist Adam Havens in City Match Play second round

Three-time champion Mike Cushing moved into the quarterfinals with a 3 and 2 victory over qualifying medalist Adam Havens in the second round of the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship on Wednesday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Cushing will meet Matt Galvan, who earned a 1-up second-round victory over Bryan Brucker, in the quarterfinals.

Defending champion Brian Zimmerman and last year's runner-up, Parker Wisdom, also advanced to the quarterfinals along with 2018 champion Michael Mounce.

Zimmerman eliminated Logan Winn, 3 and 2, while Parker slipped past Logan Stauffer, 1-up. Zimmerman faces Mike Henry and Wisdom meets Tom Oshinski or Dan Freed in the quarterfinals.

Mounce earned a 3 and 2 victory over two-time champion Josh Wheeler. Next up for Mounce is Alan Bardwell or Matt Morse.

Weibring Golf Classic set

Illinois State Athletics will host the Weibring Golf Classic on Aug. 13 at Weibring Golf Club.

Funds raised by the Weibring Golf Classic will benefit the Redbird men's and women's golf foundation accounts that are used to supplement team travel and enhance on-campus facilities. This year's event will specifically support a locker room renovation and branding project that will provide needed space for the teams at Weibring Golf Club.

The event is open to the public and players of all skill levels are invited to attend. The day will feature the 18-hole event, lunch, on-course beverages, mulligans and hole games while also including participant appreciation gifts and an awards social post-round.

Cost for the event is $150 per playing spot or $600 for a foursome. For more information, call 309-438-0089.

