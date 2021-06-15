Mike Henry advances to quarterfinals in B-N City Match Play Championship

BLOOMINGTON — Mike Henry slipped past Ben Kilborn, 2 and 1, in a Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship second-round match Tuesday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
Henry, the 2016 champion, became the first quarterfinalist.
Tom Oshinski and Logan Stauffer also posted championship flight first-round victories.
Oshinski beat John Hunt, 5 and will meet Dan Freed in the second round.
Logan Stauffer eliminated Josh Kilcullen, 6 and 5. Next up for Stauffer is Parker Wisdom.
Second-round matches must be completed by Thursday.
