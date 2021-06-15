 Skip to main content
Mike Henry advances to quarterfinals in B-N City Match Play Championship

071920-blm-spt-8twoman

Mike Henry watches his fairway shot land within five inches of the sixth hole in semifinal action Saturday, July 18, 2020, during the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — Mike Henry slipped past Ben Kilborn, 2 and 1, in a Bloomington-Normal City Match Play Championship second-round match Tuesday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Henry, the 2016 champion, became the first quarterfinalist. 

Tom Oshinski and Logan Stauffer also posted championship flight first-round victories.

Oshinski beat John Hunt, 5 and will meet Dan Freed in the second round.

Logan Stauffer eliminated Josh Kilcullen, 6 and 5. Next up for Stauffer is Parker Wisdom.

Second-round matches must be completed by Thursday.

