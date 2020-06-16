You are the owner of this article.
Mike Henry edges Rob Wuethrich in B-N City Match Play
061420-blm-spt-3golf

Mike Henry sinks his putt on the first green during the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play qualifying round Saturday at Weibring Golf Club. Henry, the 2016 champion, edged Rob Wuethrich, 1-up, in a championship flight second-round match Tuesday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Mike Henry is trying to show some of the top young golfers in Bloomington-Normal he still has a lot of golf game left despite being 51 years old.

Henry slipped past 21-year-old Rob Wuethrich, 1-up, in a Bloomington-Normal City Match Play championship flight second-round match Tuesday at Weibring Golf Club.

The 2016 champion the last time the tourney was held at Weibring Golf Club, Henry fired 3-under-par on the back nine to hold off Wuethrich, the 2019 Medal Play champion and an Illinois Wesleyan rising senior who is a finalist for the Division III Jack Nicklaus Award.

The victory advanced Henry to the quarterfinals against Parker Wisdom, 19, who tied for the low score in qualifying Saturday.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals were qualifying medalist Tyler Weaver, Matt Gumm and Brian Zimmerman.

Weaver turned back Logan Stauffer, 3 and 2. Gumm earned a 4 and 3 win over Jim Mounce, while Zimmerman went to the 18th hole for the second straight match in edging Bryan Brucker, 1-up. Gumm and Zimmerman will meet in the quarterfinals.

The final first-round match saw 2018 champion Michael Mounce taking a 5 and 4 victory over 17-year-old Matthew Barker. Mounce faces three-time champion Mike Cushing in the second round.

Connor Lewis edged Andrew McDowell, 1-up, in a first flight quarterfinal match. First-round matches saw Nick Aupperle oust Troy Tevis, 2 and 1, while Todd Manning took a 4 and 3 victory over Nicolas Lenz.

