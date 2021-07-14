Mike Henry, Rob Wuethrich oust defending champions in Two-Man second-round match

NORMAL — Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich knocked off defending champions Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser, 2 and 1, in a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight second-round match Wednesday at Ironwood Golf Course.

Henry and Wuethrich, who lost in last year's semifinals, meet the winner of Thursday's second-round match between 2018 winners Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer against Bryan Mounce and Mike Aslinger in the quarterfinals.

Four-time champions Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing stopped teenagers TJ Barger and Matthew Barker, 5 and 4, in a second-round match. Kearfott and Cushing face two-time winners Alan Bardwell-Tyler Weaver or Adam Baracani-Matt Galvan in the quarterfinals.

John McGrew and Tyler McNeely needed 19 holes to eliminate Doug Simpson and John Schneider in another second-round match. Next up for McGrew and McNeely in the quarterfinals is Ben Kilborn and City Match Play champion Brian Zimmerman.

