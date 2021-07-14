 Skip to main content
Mike Henry, Rob Wuethrich oust defending champions in Two-Man second-round match

HENRY-WUETHRICH 2MAN 2020

Rob Wuethrich, left, watches his partner, Mike Henry, line up a putt during last year's Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament semifinal match at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course. Henry and Wuethrich advanced to the quarterfinals Wednesday by beating defending champions Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser, 2 and 1, at Ironwood Golf Course.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL — Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich knocked off defending champions Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser, 2 and 1, in a Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight second-round match Wednesday at Ironwood Golf Course.

Henry and Wuethrich, who lost in last year's semifinals, meet the winner of Thursday's second-round match between 2018 winners Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer against Bryan Mounce and Mike Aslinger in the quarterfinals.

Four-time champions Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing stopped teenagers TJ Barger and Matthew Barker, 5 and 4, in a second-round match. Kearfott and Cushing face two-time winners Alan Bardwell-Tyler Weaver or Adam Baracani-Matt Galvan in the quarterfinals.  

John McGrew and Tyler McNeely needed 19 holes to eliminate Doug Simpson and John Schneider in another second-round match. Next up for McGrew and McNeely in the quarterfinals is Ben Kilborn and City Match Play champion Brian Zimmerman.

Mike Henry head shot

Henry
ROB WUETHRICH 2021 HEDSHOT

Wuethrich
