Mitchell, Stauffer look to add another Illinois State Mid-Amateur title at Bloomington Country Club

BLOOMINGTON — Todd Mitchell of Bloomington will be shooting for his sixth title in the 29th Illinois State Mid-Amateur Championship on Monday and Tuesday at Bloomington Country Club.

Logan Stauffer of Bloomington is another former Mid-Amateur champion, having won in 2018.

John Ramsey of Glenview is the defending champion after prevailing last August at Edgewood Valley Country Club in LaGrange. This is the first time BCC has served as host for the Mid-Amateur after holding the Illinois State Amateur eight times and the 2016 Illinois Senior State Amateur.

The 78-player field of golfers 25 years and older will play 36 holes Monday before the cut to the low 35 and ties for Tuesday's 18-hole finale.

Bloomington-Normal is well represented in the field. Besides Mitchell and Stauffer, other local golfers are Alan Bardwell, Mike Henry, Tom Kearfott, Jeff Niepagen, Matt Specht, Jeff Wells and Brian Zimmerman.

Zimmerman, who won the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play for the second straight year in June, earned medalist honors in a Mid-Amateur qualifier by shooting 5-under-par 67 at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur.

