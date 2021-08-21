 Skip to main content
Mitchell, Stauffer look to add another Illinois State Mid-Amateur title at Bloomington Country Club

MITCHELL STATE AM PRACTICE

Todd Mitchell of Bloomington watches his drive off No. 17, with Tom Kearfott of El Paso (center) and Derek Meinhart of Mattoon, during a practice round for the 2018 Illinois State Amateur Championship at Bloomington Country Club.

 STEVE SMEDLEY FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Todd Mitchell of Bloomington will be shooting for his sixth title in the 29th Illinois State Mid-Amateur Championship on Monday and Tuesday at Bloomington Country Club.

Logan Stauffer of Bloomington is another former Mid-Amateur champion, having won in 2018. 

John Ramsey of Glenview is the defending champion after prevailing last August at Edgewood Valley Country Club in LaGrange. This is the first time BCC has served as host for the Mid-Amateur after holding the Illinois State Amateur eight times and the 2016 Illinois Senior State Amateur. 

The 78-player field of golfers 25 years and older will play 36 holes Monday before the cut to the low 35 and ties for Tuesday's 18-hole finale. 

Bloomington-Normal is well represented in the field. Besides Mitchell and Stauffer, other local golfers are Alan Bardwell, Mike Henry, Tom Kearfott, Jeff Niepagen, Matt Specht, Jeff Wells and Brian Zimmerman.

Zimmerman, who won the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play for the second straight year in June, earned medalist honors in a Mid-Amateur qualifier by shooting 5-under-par 67 at Red Tail Run Golf Club in Decatur.

TODD MITCHELL MUGSHOT

Mitchell

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

