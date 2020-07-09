Naleway-Morse set Two-Man qualifying pace with 2015 champs Havens-Wickenhauser

BLOOMINGTON — Greg Naleway and Matt Morse entertained high hopes going into last year's Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position.
"We went out the week before and practiced and shot 10-under, then fell apart in qualifying," said Naleway.
When Naleway sank a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 1 in Two-Man qualifying Thursday morning at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, 2019 was about to be put in the rear view mirror.
Naleway and Morse birdied their first five holes en route to an 11-under-par 61. That tied 2015 champions Adam Havens and Dustin Wickenhauser for low honors as the first of three qualifying days began.
Havens and Wickenhauser burned the front nine in 7-under-par 29 before settling for 4-under on the back. Blake Foster and Brendan Short fired 64 along with Matt Gumm and John McGrew.
Qualifying continues Friday and Saturday before match play pairings are determined. The low 31 teams join defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver in the championship flight, with 16 in other flights. There also is a senior division for those 50 and over.
Naleway and Morse, who qualified for the championship flight in 2017 and lost in the second round, had three straight pars after their hot start. They got to 6-under with a birdie on the par-5 ninth.
"We thought, OK, back on the birdie train," said Naleway. "Then my partner smoked a drive on 10."
Naleway put a 9-iron from 150 yards to 10 feet and Morse sank the eagle putt. Birdies followed at Nos. 11, 16 and 18.
"Probably the best thing about today is we played the best team golf that we've played in forever," said Naleway. "It never felt like one person was pulling all the weight. Every birdie we had was back and forth, drive, iron, putt. It felt great to have some synergy between the two of us.
"We helped each other out when we were making mistakes. Sometimes that's how it goes. Last year when it's your turn to step up and it doesn't happen, you get in a little bit of a pickle. Today we were there to back each other up the whole day."
Neither Havens nor Wickenhauser played in last month's City Match Play Championship at Weibring Golf Club. But they've proven through the years to be dangerous in the Two-Man, where they advanced to last year's semifinals before losing to Rob Wuethrich and Connor O'Neil.
"We still spray the ball occasionally, but you can get away with a little more on a course like this," said Havens. "We've played Crestwicke (Country Club) for a while so I would say we're getting slightly more accurate than we used to be. But we're just having a good time. There's not much stress in these anymore."
After leaving their approach shots short on No. 1, Havens chipped in for a birdie to get their day off to a good start. They eagled the par-5 fifth while shooting 29 on the front side.
Havens and Wickenhauser added a birdie on No. 10 to get 8-under, but had only three more birdies the rest of the way.
"Adam was burning the edges all day. On the ones we missed Adam, if his ball was an inch either direction, it would have went in," said Wickenhauser. "We had one testy par on 14 after we both hit into the water. It was pretty solid all the way around."
The course is playing firm and fast, but the greens are soft and receptive to approaches. There figures to be plenty of eagles and birdies in qualifying.
That's just how Havens and Wickenhauser like it.
"Good thing it's a scramble. I can hit a good one and then hit it off a house two swings apart," said Wickenhauser. "We have a pretty good attitude for this setup. We both have the ability to hit some squirrelly shots, but we don't tend to do it at the same time. Adam rolls it really well so I try to go up there and give him a decent line, and he makes 80% for them."
PHOTOS: Partners help lower score during two-man
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!