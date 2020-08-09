Onsruds, Gumm-Sutton capture Parent/Grandparent-Child Golf titles

×
Lexi Onsrud, seen during the Intercity Girls Golf Tournament last year, teamed with her father, Craig, to win the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Daughter Tournament on Sunday at Weibring Golf Club.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL — Craig and Lexi Onsrud along with Matt Gumm and Jacob Sutton earned titles Sunday in the Bloomington-Normal Parent/Grandparent-Child Golf Tournament for ages 13-over at Weibring Golf Club.
The Onsruds fired an even-par 71 in the alternate shot format for a two-day 140 total to win the Parent/Grandparent-Daughter division. Gumm and Sutton shot 71-145 to capture the Parent/Grandparent-Son division.
Steve and Reagan Kennedy were second in the daughter division after an 80-153, while Carl and Allison Enchelmayer were third (78-160).
Tied for second in the son division at 150 were Michael and Brevin Knight (72) and Tyler and Jackson Weaver (73).
12-under registration: Sign-up is underway at The Links at Ireland Grove for the Parent-Child 12-under divisions. The tourney begins Saturday and ends next Sunday.
Logan Stauffer watches his pitch to the No. 18 green during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Stauffer shot a 66 to lead the pack.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tyler Weaver lofts his ball onto No. 18 green during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Weaver shot a 69.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Matthew Specht watches an eagle putt break right on No. 18 in the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday at Ironwood Golf Course. Specht shot a 71.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tyler Weaver watches his putt on No. 18 green during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Weaver shot a 69.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Michael Mounce hits out of the bunker onto No. 17 green during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Mounce fired a 73.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Brian Zimmerman watches his tee shot on No. 18 during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Zimmerman fired a 69.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ben Kilborn watches a tee shot on No. 18 during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Kilborn shot a 72.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Matt Galvan tees off on No. 18 during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Galvan fired a 73.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mike Henry taps in a putt on No. 9 green during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Henry shot a 71.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rob Wuethrich reacts to a tee shot on No. 10 during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Wuethrich, the defending champion, shot a 68.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mike Cushing stares down a tee shot on No. 10 during the qualifying round of the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Ironwood Golf Course. Cushing fired a 74.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
