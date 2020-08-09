You are the owner of this article.
Onsruds, Gumm-Sutton capture Parent/Grandparent-Child Golf titles
Onsruds, Gumm-Sutton capture Parent/Grandparent-Child Golf titles

091219-blm-spt-1girlsgolf

Lexi Onsrud, seen during the Intercity Girls Golf Tournament last year, teamed with her father, Craig, to win the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Daughter Tournament on Sunday at Weibring Golf Club.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Craig and Lexi Onsrud along with Matt Gumm and Jacob Sutton earned titles Sunday in the Bloomington-Normal Parent/Grandparent-Child Golf Tournament for ages 13-over at Weibring Golf Club.

The Onsruds fired an even-par 71 in the alternate shot format for a two-day 140 total to win the Parent/Grandparent-Daughter division. Gumm and Sutton shot 71-145 to capture the Parent/Grandparent-Son division.

Steve and Reagan Kennedy were second in the daughter division after an 80-153, while Carl and Allison Enchelmayer were third (78-160).

Tied for second in the son division at 150 were Michael and Brevin Knight (72) and Tyler and Jackson Weaver (73).

12-under registration: Sign-up is underway at The Links at Ireland Grove for the Parent-Child 12-under divisions. The tourney begins Saturday and ends next Sunday.

