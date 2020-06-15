Parker Wisdom tops Brevin Knight in 19 holes in B-N City Match Play

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Parker Wisdom needed 19 holes to oust Brevin Knight in a battle of teenagers during a Bloomington-Normal City Match Play championship flight second-round match Monday at Weibring Golf Club.

Wisdom, who shot 67 to tie for low score in Saturday's qualifying round, advances to a quarterfinal match later this week against the winner of Tuesday's match between 2016 champion Mike Henry and 2019 Medal Play champion Rob Wuethrich.

Five first-round championship flight matches were held Monday.

Last year's runner-up, Alan Bardwell, downed Josh Kilcullen, 4 and 3, while Dallas Koth upended Scott Prosser, 3 and 2. Bardwell meets Koth in the second round.

Matt Gumm beat Jason Alexander, 5 and 4, and advanced to face Jim Mounce, who took a 3 and 2 victory over Cody Surma. Matt Galvan slipped past Joe Rieger, 1-up, and meets Ben Kilborn in the second round.

The lone first-round match left to be played Tuesday pits 2018 champion Michael Mounce against another teenager, Matthew Barker.

In the first flight, Jacob Sutton eliminated Rodney Burchett, 5 and 4, in a quarterfinal match. First-round matches saw Andrew McDowell downed Rick Walber, 3 and 2; and Adam Richart beat Phil Hermes, 3 and 1.

