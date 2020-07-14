Poindexter, Lavender prevail in 23 holes to advance to Two-Man quarterfinals

BLOOMINGTON — After both hitting their tee shots in the water on the par-3 No. 17 to fall 1-down, Caleb Poindexter and Nathan Lavender knew what needed to be done in their Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight second-round match Tuesday.
"We looked at each other and said, 'We are going to birdie 18. Whatever they do doesn't matter,' " said Poindexter. "We were going to make them birdie. Then Nate went to the tee and hit a nuke."
Lavender, a sophomore pitcher for the University of Illinois, smoked a drive 20 yards short of the 18th green. Poindexter chipped to 12 feet away and made the birdie putt to force overtime against Greg Naleway and Matt Morse.
Poindexter and Lavender nervously watched Naleway and Morse miss some makeable birdie putts on the first four extra holes before Poindexter sank a 6-foot eagle putt on No. 5 for a hard-earned win in 23 holes.
"It was a wild match," said Poindexter. "We were hanging on by a thread."
The victory put the first-time partners in the quarterfinals later in the week against the winner of a second-round match between Jeremy Sutton-Brock Hirn and Matthew Barker-TJ Barger.
Veterans Matt Gumm and John McGrew turned back Blake Foster and Brendan Short, 3 and 2, in the final first-round championship flight match Tuesday. Next up for Gumm and McGrew are defending champions Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver.
In the senior division championship flight, Selby Hubbard and Mike Matthews took a 3 and 2 victory over Mike Wieting and Kraig Komnick in a quarterfinal match.
