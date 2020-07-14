Poindexter, Lavender prevail in 23 holes to advance to Two-Man quarterfinals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — After both hitting their tee shots in the water on the par-3 No. 17 to fall 1-down, Caleb Poindexter and Nathan Lavender knew what needed to be done in their Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position championship flight second-round match Tuesday.

"We looked at each other and said, 'We are going to birdie 18. Whatever they do doesn't matter,' " said Poindexter. "We were going to make them birdie. Then Nate went to the tee and hit a nuke."

Lavender, a sophomore pitcher for the University of Illinois, smoked a drive 20 yards short of the 18th green. Poindexter chipped to 12 feet away and made the birdie putt to force overtime against Greg Naleway and Matt Morse.

Poindexter and Lavender nervously watched Naleway and Morse miss some makeable birdie putts on the first four extra holes before Poindexter sank a 6-foot eagle putt on No. 5 for a hard-earned win in 23 holes.

"It was a wild match," said Poindexter. "We were hanging on by a thread."

The victory put the first-time partners in the quarterfinals later in the week against the winner of a second-round match between Jeremy Sutton-Brock Hirn and Matthew Barker-TJ Barger.