ILLINOIS WOMEN'S OPEN

Pontiac's Dani Grace Schrock finishes seventh in Illinois Women's Open

ROMEOVILLE — Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac fired a 2-under-par 70 on Wednesday and finished seventh in the Illinois Women's Open at Mistwood Golf Club.

Schrock, a Pontiac High School rising senior and Illinois State recruit, had a 220 total for 54 holes. She won the State Farm Youth Classic's 16-17 year-old division last week at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.

Tristyn Nowlin of Richmond, Ky., shot 70-208 for a two-stroke victory over Ueakarn Songprasert (71) of Bloomingdale.

Reagan Kennedy of Bloomington, a University High rising senior, took 13th after a 76-227 while Ali Schrock of Pontiac, an ISU golfer, tied for 14th (76-228).

DANI GRACE SCHROCK 2021 HEDSHOT

Schrock
