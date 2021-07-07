Pontiac's Dani Grace Schrock finishes seventh in Illinois Women's Open

ROMEOVILLE — Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac fired a 2-under-par 70 on Wednesday and finished seventh in the Illinois Women's Open at Mistwood Golf Club.
Schrock, a Pontiac High School rising senior and Illinois State recruit, had a 220 total for 54 holes. She won the State Farm Youth Classic's 16-17 year-old division last week at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Tristyn Nowlin of Richmond, Ky., shot 70-208 for a two-stroke victory over Ueakarn Songprasert (71) of Bloomingdale.
Reagan Kennedy of Bloomington, a University High rising senior, took 13th after a 76-227 while Ali Schrock of Pontiac, an ISU golfer, tied for 14th (76-228).