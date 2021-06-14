Qualifying medalist Adam Havens wins first-round match

BLOOMINGTON — Adam Havens kept up his hot play in the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play by downing Parker Newton, 5 and 4, in a championship flight first-round match Monday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.
Havens, who led qualifying Saturday with a 7-under par 65, advanced to a second-round match against three-time champion Mike Cushing, who eliminated Matt Gumm, 6 and 5.
Parker Wisdom, last year's runner-up, also moved on Monday by ousting Evan Hutson, 5 and 3.
First-round matches must be completed by Tuesday.
