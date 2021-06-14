 Skip to main content
Qualifying medalist Adam Havens wins first-round match

Adam Havens, left, watches partner Dustin Wickenhauser's tee shot on No. 2 during their championship flight final match against Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver in the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Tournament on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — Adam Havens kept up his hot play in the Bloomington-Normal City Match Play by downing Parker Newton, 5 and 4, in a championship flight first-round match Monday at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Havens, who led qualifying Saturday with a 7-under par 65, advanced to a second-round match against three-time champion Mike Cushing, who eliminated Matt Gumm, 6 and 5.

Parker Wisdom, last year's runner-up, also moved on Monday by ousting Evan Hutson, 5 and 3.

First-round matches must be completed by Tuesday.

