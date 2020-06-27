Registration begins for B-N Two-Man Best Position at The Den at Fox Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Signup is underway for the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

Teams can qualify on July 9, 10 or 11 at The Den before being placed into flights. The low 31 teams will join defending champions Tyler Weaver and Alan Bardwell in the championship flight, with other flights consisting of 16 teams each.

Matches will begin on July 12. The finals in the championship flight will be on July 19, with other flight finals on July 18.

There will be a senior division with both golfers age 50 or over.

Registration cost is $190 per team, which includes all tournament greens fees and prize/trophy fun. Fees will be adjusted for those with Bloomington Golf Course passes. Players will be responsible for their own cart fees.

Teams must sign up at The Den and pay in full at that time.

To be eligible, golfers must be full-time Bloomington-Normal residents, full-time employees of a B-N firm or members/pass holders at a B-N club or course or El Paso Golf Club. Golfers must be at least 13 years old on the tournament's first day.

