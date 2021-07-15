Rieger, Stauffer need two days to post Two-Man second-round victory

NORMAL — It took Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer two days to advance to the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position quarterfinals at Ironwood Golf Course.

After darkness suspended their championship flight second-round match against Bryan Mounce and Mike Aslinger after 20 holes on Wednesday, the group returned to Ironwood at 5 a.m. Thursday to resume.

It took four more holes before a birdie on the par-3 13th gave Rieger and Stauffer a 24-hole victory.

That moved the 2018 champions into a Friday quarterfinal match against Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich.

Two other second-round matches weren't completed Thursday because of afternoon rain and will finish Friday morning. Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver are playing Adam Baracani and Matt Galvan, while Matt Gumm and Matt Maskel are facing Dallas Koth and Matt Specht.

Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing meet the winner of the Bardwell-Weaver/Baracani-Galvan match in the quarterfinals later Friday. Michael and Branden Mounce square off against the Gumm-Maskel/Koth-Specht winner.

Friday's other quarterfinal pits Ben Kilborn and City Match Play champion Brian Zimmerman against John McGrew and Tyler McNeely.

The semifinals will be Saturday morning before the 18-hole final on Sunday morning.

