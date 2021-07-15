 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Rieger, Stauffer need two days to post Two-Man second-round victory

  • 0
RIEGER-STAUFFER 2-Man

Logan Stauffer, left, and Joe Rieger line up their putt on No. 7 during qualifying for the 2020 Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position Golf Tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — It took Joe Rieger and Logan Stauffer two days to advance to the Bloomington-Normal Two-Man Best Position quarterfinals at Ironwood Golf Course.

After darkness suspended their championship flight second-round match against Bryan Mounce and Mike Aslinger after 20 holes on Wednesday, the group returned to Ironwood at 5 a.m. Thursday to resume.

It took four more holes before a birdie on the par-3 13th gave Rieger and Stauffer a 24-hole victory.

That moved the 2018 champions into a Friday quarterfinal match against Mike Henry and Rob Wuethrich.

Two other second-round matches weren't completed Thursday because of afternoon rain and will finish Friday morning. Alan Bardwell and Tyler Weaver are playing Adam Baracani and Matt Galvan, while Matt Gumm and Matt Maskel are facing Dallas Koth and Matt Specht.

Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing meet the winner of the Bardwell-Weaver/Baracani-Galvan match in the quarterfinals later Friday. Michael and Branden Mounce square off against the Gumm-Maskel/Koth-Specht winner.

Friday's other quarterfinal pits Ben Kilborn and City Match Play champion Brian Zimmerman against John McGrew and Tyler McNeely.

People are also reading…

The semifinals will be Saturday morning before the 18-hole final on Sunday morning.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Yankees open up as favorites against Red Sox

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News